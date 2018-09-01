About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two arrested with cannabis in Rajouri

Published at September 01, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Two alleged drug peddlers have been arrested with cannabis in separate parts of Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Saturday.



During a routine patrolling, one Mohammad Rashid was found roaming under suspicious circumstances in Kandli bridge area Friday night, they said, adding he was arrested after seizure of 70 grams of cannabis from him, they said.

In another case, a car was intercepted Friday in Chingus area of the district and 350 grams of cannabis seized from one Ajit Bali (driver of the car), they said, adding he was arrested and case registered against him.

