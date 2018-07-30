Two arrested for possession of heroin in JK

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at July 30, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Two people were arrested for possession of heroin in Jammu and Udhampur districts today, police said.

A police party intercepted accused Akhilesh in Sattani area of Udhampur this morning and seized 6 grams of heroin from him, an official said.

He was arrested and a case registered against him, he said.

Another accused, Fazal Hussain, was arrested for possession of heroin in the Sidhra area of Jammu district, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him.

