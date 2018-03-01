Two army soldiers injured as cross-border shelling rages in Mankote sector

AgenciesJammu
Two army soldiers were injured in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) at Mankote sector of border district Poonch in Jammu region on Thursday.
An army spokesman said that Pakistani army violated ceasefire and opened fire upon army’s 5 Mahar posts at Mankote sector of Mendhar today since today morning.
“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of Small arms, automatics and mortars. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on Pakistani Army Posts,” the spokesman said
In the shelling two soldiers received injuries and have been shifted to military hospital Udhampur for treatment, he said. The injured were identified as Naib Subedar Tarsam Singh and Sandeep Rai.
“The unprovoked action by Pakistani Army will be given a befitting response”, the spokesman claimed.
When reports last came in the intermittent cross-border exchange of firing was going on in the area
