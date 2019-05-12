Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

May 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two army men were injured in an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) blast in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday late evening.

Official sources said that the two army men sustained injuries in the blast near Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector.

The injured were identified as Havaldar Jaipal Singh Tomar (39) and Naik Vikram Mane (33) of 56 RR.

A police officer said that the UBGL went off when the personnel were cleaning arms and ammunition at their post.

He said that both the injured were taken to 168 Military Hospital Drugmulla from where they were shifted to army's 92 base Hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for specialized treatment. (GNS)