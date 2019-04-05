Two army men injured in mysterious blast in Handwara

April 05, 2019 | Agencies

Two army men were injured in a mysterious blast inside an army camp at Lachampora area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

Official sources told a local news agency that a mysterious blast occurred inside the army's 15 RR camp at Lachampora today in the afternoon.

In the blast, two army men suffered injuries, they said.

A police officer while confirming it said that both the injured were immediately airlifted to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh, Srinagar.

The officer said that investigations into the incident have been launched to ascertain the nature of the blast.

(GNS, Representational Pic)