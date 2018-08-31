Two army men injured in firing incident in Bandipora forests

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two army men were injured in a firing incident during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in upper reaches of Bandipora forests in north Kashmir on Friday.
Official sources said that the army's 27 RR has launched a search operation in the woods of Chaan Daji and Dani Behak area since last one week.
Today in the morning, the soldiers fired some warning shots after observing suspicious movement in the area. In the meantime, two army men part of the search party suffered bullet wounds, they said.
The injured have been hospitalized, they said.
SSP Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar said that they have received the information about the firing incident in the area and as such have deputed a police party to the site to ascertain the details.
An army officer said that they are verifying the details with regard to the firing incident and the injuries. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational