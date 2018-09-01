Two Army men injured during 4-day Chandaji CASO

M T RasoolBandipora, Aug 31:
During a four-day Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), two Army men were injured in Chandaji area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
The CASO was launched jointly by two separate units of Rashtryia Rifles Tuesday morning following some gun shots in Chandaji forest area.
Army’s 27 and 31 Rashtriyia Rifles launched the massive search operation in Chandaji forests after they received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Two Army men were injured Friday in the firing incident during the CASO.
Officials said a contingent of Army’s 27 RR early Friday came under the firing of militant who were hiding inside the dense forests.
However Defence sources said both Army men sustained injuries when the troops of 27 RR and 31 RR fired blindly at one other.
“Both the parties resorted to firing, injuring two Army men of the 27 RR,” Defence sources said.
“The Army men fired some warning shots after observing suspicious movement in the area. In the meantime, two Army men, who were part of the search party, suffered bullet wounds,”officials said.
The injured have been hospitalized, they said.
A senior Police officer confirmed the injury of the Army men.
The 27 RR on Wednesday claimed to have busted a hideout and recovered a cache of arms from a forest area in Bandipora district following a CASO in the area.
They claimed recovery of one GPS, one AK-magazine, a wireless set, a pouch and some clothes.