About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two army men critically injured in twin landmine blasts in Keran sector

Published at August 25, 2018 12:28 PM 0Comment(s)1566views


Two army men critically injured in twin landmine blasts in Keran sector

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Two army men were injured in separate landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.
 
A police officer said that the army's 5/9GR was on a routine patrol duty at Gogal Dar area along the LoC in Keran sector when the land mine blast took place late last night.
 
“In the incident, one army man Abishekh Chhetri sustained multiple splinter injuries and was taken to 168 military hospital Drugmulla for treatment,” he said.
 
Similarly, another landmine blast took place near Balbir Post along LoC in Keran sector in which Rifleman Nihal Gurang of 5/9 GR suffered critical injuries and was taken to nearby medical facility of army where from he was airlifted to 92 base military hospital Badamibagh here, the officer said.
 
He said that the condition of Nihal is stated to be very critical. 
 
An army officer based in Kupwara also confirmed the injuries of the two army men due to the explosions. (GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top