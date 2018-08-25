Two army men critically injured in twin landmine blasts in Keran sector

Get - On the Play Store.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “very painful tragedy” and said he was “100 per cent” for the punishment for those involved in any violence against anybody. Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the riots in 198...More
Pakistan's new government has banned the discretionary use of state funds and first-class air travel by officials and leaders, including the president and the prime minister, as part of its austerity drive. The decisions were made at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minis...More
Stepping up attack on the government over the Rafale fighter jet issue, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today accused the Centre of ignoring the defenceprocurement procedure and "bypassing" several committees to secure the deal.The former finance minister also alleged t...More
Two army men were injured in separate landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. A police officer said that the army's 5/9GR was on a routine patrol duty at Gogal Dar area along the LoC in Keran sector when the land m...More
The Jammu Kashmir Police on Saturday said they were devising a strategy for policemen wanting to visit their families during occasions and emergencies. Concerned over the targeting of policemen by militants especially in south Kashmir areas, the state police have listed thre...More
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic on Saturday due to landslides, police said. The landslides hit the highway in Ramsu area of Ramban district. “Clearing operations have begun. Scores of vehicles are currently stranded,” officials said. T...More
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “very painful tragedy” and said he was “100 per cent” for the punishment for those involved in any violence against anybody. Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the riots in 198...More
Pakistan's new government has banned the discretionary use of state funds and first-class air travel by officials and leaders, including the president and the prime minister, as part of its austerity drive. The decisions were made at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minis...More
Stepping up attack on the government over the Rafale fighter jet issue, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today accused the Centre of ignoring the defenceprocurement procedure and "bypassing" several committees to secure the deal.The former finance minister also alleged t...More
Two army men were injured in separate landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. A police officer said that the army's 5/9GR was on a routine patrol duty at Gogal Dar area along the LoC in Keran sector when the land m...More
The Jammu Kashmir Police on Saturday said they were devising a strategy for policemen wanting to visit their families during occasions and emergencies. Concerned over the targeting of policemen by militants especially in south Kashmir areas, the state police have listed thre...More
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic on Saturday due to landslides, police said. The landslides hit the highway in Ramsu area of Ramban district. “Clearing operations have begun. Scores of vehicles are currently stranded,” officials said. T...More