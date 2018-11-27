Two Army JCOs injured in Poonch land mine blast

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch
Two Junior Commission officers (JCO) of Army were injured in a land mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.
JCOs Dhareej Kumar and Rajendhar Singh of 5 Mahar regiment were injured when they accidentally stepped over a mine during foot patrolling along LoC in Mankote sector. Both have suffered injuries in their feet.
They were evacuated from forward area and shifted to hospital in Rajouri for treatment.
