Two Army JCOs injured in Poonch land mine blast

Published at November 27, 2018 01:52 PM 0Comment(s)660views


Nazim Ali Manhas

Poonch

Two Junior Commission officers (JCO) of Army were injured  in a land mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. 

JCOs Dhareej Kumar and Rajendhar Singh of 5 Mahar regiment were injured when they accidentally stepped over a mine during foot patrolling along LoC in Mankote sector. Both have suffered injuries in their feet.

They were evacuated from forward area and shifted to hospital in Rajouri for treatment. 

 

