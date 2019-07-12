Two Amarnath yatris die

July 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A yatri from Gujarat and another from Jharkhand died during Amarnath yatra in South Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Friday.

Sixty-three-year-old pilgrim, identified as Shrikanth Doshi, resident of Gujarat, died at Sheshnag on traditional Pahalgam track.

The cause of his death was being ascertained, he said.

The official said another yatri Sheshi Bushan Kumar (55), resident of Jharkhand, died near the cave.

Singh after darshan of the self made Ice-Shivlingam had night halt near the camp and died in his sleep.

The cause of death was being ascertained, he added.