Two Al-Badr militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Javid SofiShopian
Two militants of Al-Badar outfit were killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Rebon village in South Kashmir's Shopian district in the wee hours of Sunday.
A police official said that a joint team of Army's 1 Rastriya Rifles , paramilitary's Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Police cordoned off Rebon area of Zainapora after specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
The police official said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected house, the hiding militants fired upon the search party.
"The fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight in which two Al-Badar militants were killed," he said.
The police official identified the slain militants as Nawaz Ahmad of Rebon and Yawar Ahmad Wani of Bhatnoor Pulwama.
Nawaz is said to have joined militant ranks in June and Yawar in August of this year.
"Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of gunfight," police said.