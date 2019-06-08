Twitter restores Army's handle after suspending it

June 08, 2019 | PTI

The Twitter handle of Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps was Thursday suspended by the social media giant but restored on Friday, an official said.

The Twitter verified the handle and added back its followers, the Army official said.

He said it was unclear as to why the official account of the Army's Srinagar-based headquarters was suspended.

"We contacted the Twitter and the handle was verified and restored. Its followers have also been added back," the official said.

The 15 Corps oversees anti-militancy operations on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in the valley.