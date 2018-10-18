Twisting facts, resorting to blatant lies PDP’s forte: NC

‘Party habitual of rhetoric, hollow speeches’
‘Party habitual of rhetoric, hollow speeches’
Srinagar:
National Conference on Wednesday said that PDP was spreading falsehood and canards against NC and its leadership in their quest to remain relevant.
National Conference, Spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar said that before leveling wild and false accusations against National Conference, PDP functionary Mehboob Beg and his party should first remember that it was indeed Mehbooba Mufti and her government which allowed the dilution in the punishment to those proved guilty in Machil fake encounter case.
“Twisting facts and resorting to blatant lies has been PDP’s time tested formula and they seem to adhere to it religiously,” he said adding, “It was due to the strenuous efforts of then chief minister Mr. Omar Abdullah that the case was taken up at the highest level and the accused were made to face a court martial. Unfortunately due to the inept handling of the case by the successive PDP-BJP government, Mehbooba Mufti failed to deliver justice to the victim families.”
Responding to Beg’s allegations on Shopian case, Imran said, “If PDP felt that Shopian case was mishandled why they did not reopen it when they were in power. They had everything at their disposal but they couldn’t fathom the courage of reopening the case. Leveling false allegations now when they are out of power, is nothing but hypocrisy of the highest kind.”
“As far as hanging of Afzal Guru is concerned, I challenge PDP to show a single piece of paper where Omar Abullah or the government he was leading consented to or supported the execution,” the spokesperson said.
“PDP and its leadership has a habit of fooling people with their false rhetoric and hollow speeches. Some PDP leaders who have lost the connect are finding it hard to remain in the news. In the process they come up with concocted and malicious stories to tarnish the image National Conference and its leadership,” the spokesperson said adding, “They have harmed the State for long in order to satiate their personal political ambitions and continue to do it even today. This in fact is the reality of PDP and its coterie.”