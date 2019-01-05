Twin hospitals in Anantnag lack vital facility

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The two main hospitals in Anantnag district lack the facility for conducting vital Coagulogram examination forcing patients to visit private labs for the same.
Maternity and Childcare Hospital, Sher Bagh as well as District Hospital Anantnag lack the facility widely used to conduct a pre-operative procedure to check the patient’s ability of blood clotting.
The test is imperative for doctors to assess risk of excessive bleeding or developing clots (thrombosis) somewhere in the blood vessels of patient and all the data needs to be taken into consideration before conducting any sort of surgery on a patient.
“This test is vital for all the patients who are supposed to go through an operation and in the absence of this facility at the government run hospital here, the patients, especially the expecting women may need to undergo an emergency surgery anytime, are left to God’s mercy,” a doctor said.
The two hospitals in Anantnag, where, on daily basis, around 100-150 patients are prescribed this test are forced to visit private labs.
“Without this test, it is almost impossible to conduct any surgery and may prove fatal for the patient. Due to absence of an analyzer at the twin hospitals of Anantnag, many patients are referred to Srinagar during night hours. The machine does not cost much and the cost doesn’t go beyond 1.5 lakh rupees,” he added.
Medical Superintendent for District Hospital Anantnag, Dr. Majid Mirab, said that they have sent a requisition for procuring of an Analyzer and have taken up the issue with the higher authorities while the Chief Medical Officer Anantnag said he will follow the process at an earliest.
“I have recently joined here and I am not aware as to what has happened with the procurement process. I will follow up this and remind the procuring section about this machine and hopefully we will have it in coming days so that the public doesn’t face any sort of inconvenience”, said Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, CMO Anantnag.