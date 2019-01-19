Twin grenade attacks rock Kashmir

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 18:
With the security tightened ahead of January 26 functions, militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad Friday carried out twin grenade attacks in the Valley.
Militants lobbed a grenade toward the paramilitary CRPF bunker near Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk at around 1.45 pm today.
However, no loss of life or injury was caused in the blast.
The target, according to officials, was a CRPF bunker located near the clock tower.
However, the grenade missed the target and exploded near an Alto-car, causing damage to the vehicle.
Muhammad Shafi, a shopkeeper at Lal Chowk, said as he re-opened his shop after Friday prayers, he heard the sound of the blast.
“The blast damaged the front glass panels of three shops,” he said.
After the blast, police and paramilitary men rushed to the spot to assess the situation.
Barely half an hour after the attack, militants hurled a grenade toward a camp of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police at Gagran area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
In the evening, policemen stationed at Police Station Kakapora in Pulwama district fired some rounds in air after noticing suspicious movement.
A police official said police has registered cases and launched investigation to establish the full circumstances which led to these grenade attacks.
The grenade attack at Lal Chowk is second militant attack in Srinagar in two days and third such incident in more than a week.
Last week militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker located at now closed Palladium Cinema at Lal Chowk.
Meanwhile, Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant outfit claimed responsibility of the grenade attacks in Srinagar and Shopian.
In a statement issued to a local news agency GNS, JeM spokesperson Mohammad Hassan claimed that three forces personnel were critically injured in the grenade attack at Lal Chowk while several forces personnel were injured in the grenade attack at Gagran.
The JeM had also claimed responsibility of previous grenade attacks.
A senior Police officer said they were investigating the grenade attacks.
“We are concerned about these incidents. We are investigating and trying to find out who are involved in the incidents,” he said.
The grenade blasts took place ahead of January 26.
The police official said after the grenade attacks, security has been further beefed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.