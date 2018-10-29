Twin blasts on LoC, 2 Army men injured

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Oct 28:
Two Army men were injured when they stepped over a drifted land mine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Noushera area of Rajouri district of Pir Panjal region on Sunday.
During patrolling, Lt Col A Bhadola of 2/1 GR stepped on the mine, resulting in the blast,
He suffered injuries in his legs in Laam area of the Nowshera sector Sunday morning, source said.
An Army man was also injured in a mine blast in the afternoon in the border belt of Rajouri.
“An anti-personnel mine exploded in the forward area in Rajouri in which one Army man suffered injury,” Defense sources said.
The mines, which are planted at one place, sometimes get drifted to another place due to rains making it difficult to locate them.
Both Army men were rushed to a hospital at Rajouri and later referred to the Command Hospital at Udhampur for specialised treatment.