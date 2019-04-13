Twenty injured in Shopian clashes

April 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 20 youth were injured in clashes with government forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday following killing of two militants.

Witnesses said that youth started pelting stones on forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets.

An official said twenty injured persons were recieved at district hospital Shopian.

He said 16 persons were treated at the hospital and discharged while four persons, who have been hit with pelets in eyes, have been referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Earlier, two militants were killed in a brief gunfight with forces at Guhand village of the district.

(Representational picture)