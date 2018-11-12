About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Twelve Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan

Published at November 12, 2018 11:18 AM 0Comment(s)1056views


Twelve Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan

Press Trust of India

Karachi

Twelve Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters off the coast of Sindh province, a security official said Monday.

They were arrested over the weekend by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

A security official told PTI that two boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.

"The fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police Station in Karachi to register a case against them for illegal entering into Pakistan," the official said.

A case has been registered against them at the Dock Police Station in Karachi.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea.

They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions. Last month, the PMSA arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their three boats.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top