Tutor and Covid

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Bhat Rais

With the outbreak of COVID-19 a new invention got a starter and publicity in education we call that as online-education. In the past month there have been multiple announcements suspending attendance at schools and universities and as of now more than 500 million children are affected due to school closures in many countries of the world.

The risk control decisions have led millions of students into temporary home schooling situations especially in some of the most heavily impacted countries like USA China South Korea Italy Iran India .These changes have certainly caused a degree of inconvenience but they have also prompted new examples of educational innovations.

The educational innovation that is online education is a method of education in which teachers and students are separate while teaching is provided.It is a type of e learning that integrates technology into learning and teaching. Online education provides opportunities for those who cannot attend or access the traditional method of education for one reason or the other.

It has long been recognised that students and educators need to use a variety of tools in order to keep up with the skills that are needed in the contemporary world. Online education is providing this opportunity as it is now becoming popular by the COVID-19 lockdowns all-over the world.

Although teachers will again be involved in classroom process but this COVID-19 has provided a room also to consider new ways in which teachers students and technology can work together. It is too early to judge how COVID-19 will affect education systems around the world but there are signs suggesting that it could have a lasting impact on the trajectory of learning innovation and digitisation. COVID-19 has provided a boost to this new type of educational innovation which can surpass the traditional methods.

As we know the slow pace of change in academic institutions globally is lamentable with countries old lecture based approaches to teaching entrenched, educational biases and outmoded classrooms and these shortcomings are overcome by these online classes in a relatively short period of time.

Let me add few examples here. To help slow the virus spread students in Hong Kong started to learn at home in February via interactive applications .In China 120 million Chinese got access to learning materials through live Television broadcasts .India also started many online educational programs to help students at home. Our Kashmir is not lagging behind in the race. We are also doing best to channelise the educational system through many online educational programs.

Teachers are asked to connect online with your students by delivering online lectures through Zoom app and provide YouTube videos of educational lectures to an extent advantaged the students during this crucial period.

As naturally every new change goes through many difficult steps to come in its mature stage. Same is happening here. In the beginning it will become difficult for teaching faculty to absorb this change but with the passage of time all will accept this educational change but some important things need to be taken into consideration which are causing hurdles in it as most schools in affected areas are finding stop gap solutions to continue teaching but truth is that the quality of learning is heavily dependent on level and quality of digital access.

After all the less affluent digitally savvy individuals and poor children are left behind when classes transition online because of cost of digital devices and data plans.

In our Kashmir, the situation is more heart wrenching and mostly our students are facing the wrath of these conflicting situation from last few years.Here students are always reeling under a double whammy of slower internet speed.

Unless the access cost decreases and quality of access increases in all countries, in all states, UTs and in all districts this educational innovation will remain a dream only and thus socioeconomic equality will further be exacerbated.

bhatraisahmad1106@gmail.com