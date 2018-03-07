Turkey, Russia, Iran to participate in summit next month

AgenciesAnkara
Turkey, Russia, and Iran will participate in what would be a trilateral summit at Istanbul on April 4, according to diplomatic sources.
The summit is planned to be held after the hosting of Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council (UDIK) on April 3, an intergovernmental cooperation mechanism between the two countries.
The Syrian conflict is expected to be the issue to be discussed during the summit, along with other regional matters.
Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be heading to Moscow on March 12 to attend the sub-group of UDIK's joint strategic group as well as attend the International Travel and Tourism Fair, Anadolu news agency reported.
