Tunnel campaign: Rasheed threatens to stage protest at Red Fort

July 12, 2019 | Irfan Yatttoo

Awami Athehad Party (AIP) President and Peoples United Front (PUF) leader Shiekh Engineer Abdul Rasheed on Thursday threatened to stage sit-in protest in New Delhi, if government fails to allocate funds for tunnels in Karnah and Gurez sectors.

Talking to reporters at the end of three-day sit-in program near civil secretariat, Rasheed said sit-in was a wakeup call for both centre and state government to start work on these tunnels.

“If government fails to provide any relief to people, then they will be compelled to organise sit-in program at Red Fort New Dehli in August.” Rasheed said.

Former legislator also submitted a memorandum in Chief Secretary’s office and said he will continue to work for development and focus on grass root problems.

Rasheed along with Sheikh Ghulam Nabi, retired District, and Sessions Judge from Karnah on behalf of civil society Karnah walked to the civil secretariat to submit the memorandum to the government.

“Walking barefoot to the civil secretariat is just a message not for the government but the common masses too not to underestimate the sufferings of people of border areas and we all must treat them too as humans,” he said.

“The three-day sit-in was aimed to pressurize the government and express sympathy with the people of Karna and Gurez as they continue to lose their dear ones due to the absence of proper road connectivity,” Rasheed said.

He said if government has any problem regarding the construction of twin tunnels, then they should propose corridor same like as Kartarpur corridor.

“During cross border shelling, national media is seen fighting on prime time shows but regarding developmental works they become mute spectators,” Rasheed said.

He said it is shameful that people have been left on God’s mercy.

Former MLA Langate said people on the other side of the LOC have better roads, but unfortunately, people here are living miserable lives.

“We appeal Governor Satya Pal Malik to take issue with Union government for early approval of the much-needed tunnels,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AIP spokesperson Sheeban Ashai said people of Karnah and Gurez have suffered immensely due to lack of all-weather road connectivity especially during winter months.

“Scores of people have lost their lives in accidents due to landslides or heavy snowfall but it seems administration is in deep slumber,” he said.

Ashai said due to absence proper road connectivity in January mortal remains of five members of a family were airlifted to their native village.

Urging Governor Administration to ensure no further delay in approving tunnels, he said both areas remain cut off during bad weather conditions from other parts of valley.