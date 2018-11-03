TuM militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Thousands attend Nimaz-e-Jinaza in Sopore
Noor ul HaqSopore, Nov 2:
A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with forces in Handwara in border district of Kupwara.
A police official said a militant was travelling in a car and the vehicle was asked to stop at a checkpoint at Pohrupath, Handwara on Thursday night.
“In a bid to escape, the militant travelling in car fired on the naka party. The fire was returned and in the shoot-out, a militant was killed and another managed to flee,” he said.
The official said arms and ammunition were recovered from the deceased militant.
The deceased militant was identified as Naseer Ahmad Teli alias Dr Isaac Khan of Mohalla Gulaabad of Sopore.
Naseer is survived by two brothers, sister and parents.
Amid pro freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, the deceased militant was laid to rest at local martyrs graveyard in Chinkipora, Sopore.
The mourners alleged that forces fired several tear smoke shells on the funeral procession of the deceased militant.
The intense clashes broke out between protesters and forces after the funeral prayers.
Known as ‘Jassa’ in his friend circle, Naseer had joined Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen on October 3 this year.
Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town.
Authorities also ordered closure of schools and colleges in Sopore while mobile internet service was suspended as a precautionary measure.
Additional forces were deployed in the town to maintain law and order and thwart any protests.
Naseer, according to his elder brother, had gone to the market to purchase bread on October 3 but went missing after that.
“He left at around 4 pm to get bread but went missing. We tried to locate him, police also cooperated with us but we couldn't locate him. We came to know through social media that he has joined militant ranks,” said Tariq, brother of deceased militant.