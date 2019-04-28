About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tulip garden to close for public from April 28

The government on Saturday announced the closure of the Asia’s largest Tulip garden on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar from Sunday.
“As recommended by Floriculture Officer Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden that Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden is not suitable for further display to visitors due to less tulip bloom, the Tulip Garden, as such shall remain close from Sunday, April 28,” read a government order.
The garden overlooking the famous Dal Lake was thrown open to public on March 31.

