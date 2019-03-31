Tulip Garden thrown open for visitors

March 31, 2019 | Agencies

Asia's largest tulip garden, which has about 12 lakh tulips of 51 varieties in its lap on the banks of world famous Dal lake in the summer capital, Srinagar, was thrown open to visitors from Sunday, marking the beginning of new tourism season in the Valley.



The Tulip Garden in the backdrop of mighty Zabarwan range of mountains, was thrown open for public, including tourists and locals, on Sunday, where about 3000 people visited the garden on the first day.