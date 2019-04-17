Tulip Garden Sanasar thrown open for tourists

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tulip Garden at Sanasar was on Tuesday thrown open for public.

As per a statement, the garden has been developed by the Floriculture Department on the area of four kanals given by Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

Director Floriculture Jammu, Babita Rakwal reviewed the tulip bulbs along with Project Director Floriculture, Sunil Misri, Deputy Director Satish Sultan, Assistant Director Floriculture, Ramban Pawan Kumar and Assistant Director Tourism Ramban, Ambika Bali besides other officers and officials of departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Floriculture emphasized on exploring Jammu’s virgin tourist destination to make the region emerge as an independent and a major tourist destination in the country.

She said that resolute efforts being made aiming at promoting diverse tourism opportunities of the region and Tulip garden is one of such efforts to offer the tourists to have a mesmerizing experience of the natural beauty of Jammu.

Emphasizing on expansion of Tulip garden, Babita Rakwal said that this year there were the twenty seven plants of four varieties of Tulips to be displayed in the garden and the department is looking ahead to display large varieties of the Tulip next year while expanding its area.

She appreciated the efforts of the department and said that the Tulip garden will prove to the added attraction for the tourist coming to Sanasar as well as for the tourists visiting nearby major tourist’s spots like Patnitop, Kud and Nathatop.

Governor greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

Jammu, April 16: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

As per an official, in his message of felicitations, Governor said that Mahavira “was an apostle of truth and righteousness and the celebration of his birth anniversary would revive the importance of brotherhood and communal harmony for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known in the centuries past”.

The Governor prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

