Tulha hits match winning 60 runs in JKCA match

A semi final match was played between Shamsul Haq Bijbehara and Karshan Gaam at sports stadium Mattan on Sunday. The tournament, in which 120 teams participated, is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and was played in different venues in Anantnag district.
Tullha Ashraf played a match winning knock of 60 runs as he remained not out and was declared man of the match. The final of this tournament will be played between Shamsul Haq Bijbehara and Bijbehara sports on next Sunday.