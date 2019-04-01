Tug of war, Nukkad Natak under SVEEP held at Kishtwar

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With an aim to create awareness about the electoral process, ethical voting and motivate the people to actively participate in the electoral process , on Sunday General Observer M. Joy Sing and District Election Officer (DEO) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana flagged off the "Democracy Run" under SVEEP programme from Chowgan Ground Kishtwar.

As per an official, the programme was organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Department Kishtwar in collaboration with Indian Army & J&K Bank under the supervision of District Election Officer, Kishtwar

During the programme, the students and Army Jawans of 26 RR ran for about 2 km inside Chowgan ground Kishtwar besides District Officers also make a democracy walk on the occasion.

'Tug of war' matches were also played between District officers and Army Jawans besides in between school students.

During the occasion, a 'Signature Campaign' was held besides a special 'Nukkad Natak' under SVEEP was performed by the students which was organized by Avni Sen Incharge Cultural Cell, Chief Education Officer Kishtwar.

While addressing the participants, General Observer M. Joy lauded the efforts of district administration for organizing such events under SVEEP Programme.

He urged upon the eligible voters to show their maximum participation in upcoming elections and exercise their franchise in free, fair and peaceful manner.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Officer Kishtwar urged the students to spread the message of informed & ethical voting among the masses besides appreciating the students for participating in the "Democracy Run".

He further threw light on the Voter Helpline number 1950, www.nvsp.in website and C-Vigil App and urged them to spread the same information with others.

At the concluding ceremony, General Observer and DEO Kishtwar gave away the awards to the winners and participants of Nukkad Natak, the official added.