Tug-of-war held at Women’s College

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The tug-of-war tournament held at Government College for Women, MA Road, Srinagar concluded on April 6, 2019.

Yellow Club defeated Department of Journalism & Mass Communication 2-0. The event was inaugurated on April 4 by Convener College Sports Committee at the campus playground. In the opening match Yellow defeated Green 2-0 while in second match Red defeated Lemon 3-0.