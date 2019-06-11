Tufail Matoo’s 9th death anniversary today

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

My struggle for justice will continue: Father

On 9th anniversary of slain teenager Tufail Matoo, his father Muhammad Ashraf Matoo has vowed to continue his struggle till ‘justice’ is delivered.

In an emotional statement issued here Matoo said, “On 11 June 2019, we will be commemorating the 9th martyrdom anniversary of our loved son Tufail Ashraf Matoo whom we miss a lot. He was brutally murdered in Gani Memorial Stadium on 11 June 2010 in the broad day light after he was coming back home from a tuition center.”

Tufail’s killing had spelled strong reaction across the valley in the year 2010.

“Government issued distorted statements, their attitude made us not to take the body of Tufail home as we wanted to know the cause of the incident. This refusal made them to do autopsy the result put whole machinery in dock. We turned down the government offer as we only wanted that the killer should be punished under law. Government of India sent a Parliamentarian delegation to state and they visited us. We placed everything before them. They also sent three interlocutors, even many foreign reporters visited us,” Matoo said in his statement.

However, he lamented on the ‘delay in deliver of justice’.

“My point is they (politicians) are all sailing in the same boat. They help each other in the times of crises. These people even if they resign from one party their rivals welcome them with open hands because their manifesto is common. This attitude of the government has radicalized our youth. We succeeded in exposing them by the grace of Allah, but unfortunately they failed to deliver justice with this and that excuse. Almighty Allah brought them down from sky to earth. I pledge to continue my struggle and for justice,” Matoo vowed in his statement issued to the local media here on Monday.