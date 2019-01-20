Tuberculosis on decline in Kashmir

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Tuberculosis (TB) cases in Kashmir have witnessed a sharp decline as only 4774 persons were detected in 2018—an incidence less than 2017—health officials said on Saturday.
“We have registered a total of 4774 persons with Tuberculosis (TB) in 2018. All the cases had been detected, notified and given treatment,” State TB Officer, Dr Rehana Kousar, told Rising Kashmir. The highly infectious disease continues to remain one of the major health concerns in the valley. However, the cases are witnessing decline compared to the previous year.
As per officials of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), over ten thousand TB cases detected in 2017 citing awareness campaigns reasons behind the decline in TB notifications.
Kousar said DHSK has taken several measures over the years to develop infrastructure and employ trained manpower for the early detection and effective treatment of the disease.
“We have not achieved 100 per cent target, there is still a major gap. We are unable to reach to the patients as all of them are not detected as they don’t come to government hospitals for treatment,” she said.
The TB officer encouraged the private medical providers can come forward to notify the person and join hand with National TB Control Programme (RNTCP) to identify at the earliest.
In a bid to eliminate TB, she said the State government has recently launched Government of India’s (GoI’s) public-private partnership—Joint Effort for the Elimination of TB (JEET) project.
In Kashmir, the social and economic impacts are devastating. The major problem in care seeking for TB is a social stigma involved with the disease--which spreads through coughs and sneezes.
An official at DHSK they have said in it its health policy draft focused on early diagnosis and treatment of cases adding that the diagnostic services by means of CBNAAT and sputum examination need to be increased and improved.
“The priority areas in TB need to be fixed as tribal areas, migrant labourers, slum populations, diabetics, HIV AIDS patients, smokers and need to undergo screening,” said the official.
According to him, notification of TB cases by private practitioners and tertiary care centres has to be made mandatory and cancellation of registration of those who fail to notify TB cases.
“Ensuring continued surveillance, monitoring and evaluation of the RNTCP programme is required to control TB and prevent Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB),” he said.
According to doctors, TB mostly affects adults in their most productive years. However, all age groups are at risk. Most of the cases and deaths are reported in developing countries. “People infected with HIV are 20-30 times more likely to develop active TB. The risk of active TB is greater in persons suffering from other conditions that impair the immune system,” they said.