TTIG welcomes Tasaduq as tourism director

Published at July 25, 2018 02:05 AM 0Comment(s)333views


Rising Kashmir News

Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) has welcomed Tasaduq Jeelani for assuming the office as Director Tourism Kashmir.
In a statement, TTIG hoped that new tourism director has vast experience in the field of administration.
“We wholeheartedly welcome Tasaduq Jeelani as the head of the tourism industry in Kashmir Valley.”
TTIG said tourism industry is facing huge challenges given the current political situation and also the negative media publicity which has affected tourists inflow to Kashmir.
TTIG urged tourism director to organise more road shows in Indian cities and abroad and attract tourists from across the globe.
They also pledged their full support to new director in his endeavor to promote tourism.

