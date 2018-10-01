About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 01, 2018 12:52 AM 0Comment(s)63views


TTIG hails Karnai brothers for national tourism award

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Tourist Trade Interest Guild has congratulated Centre Tours and Travels for bagging National Tourism Award consecutively for third year in a row.
TTIG office bearers hailed the efforts of the Centre Tours and Travels Directors Bashir Karnai and Manzoor Karnai in bringing foreign tourists to India.
They said both Karnai brothers have worked very hard for the tourism promotion.
Notably, Centre Tours and Travels bagged national award 2016-17 and it is third year in a row, the company has claimed the award as the best inbound tour operator.
Minister of Tourism GoI K J Alphons and along with Secretary Ministry of Tourism Rashmi Verma gave away awards to Karnai brothers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

 

