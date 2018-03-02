Trump's security advisor to leave White House soon?

AgenciesWashington
Speculations are rife that the national security advisor of White House Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is expected to leave his position in the White House.
As per the administration official, Mc Master is expected to quit his job by the end of March and shall not return to the military and retire as a three-star general.
CNN has said that according to certain sources, President Trump will take the final call on this issue and decide whether McMaster shall stay back at the White House or not.
Apparently, the National Security Council spokesperson Michael Anton has dismissed such reports of McMaster leaving the White House and further quoted Trump as the latter termed this to be fake news. He further said that McMaster is doing a great job.
As per an insider, a senior military officer has already been approached if he shall be interested in taking up the job as a military officer.
0 Comment(s)