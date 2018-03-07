Trump taking the US backwards: Indian-American filmmaker

AgenciesNew Delhi
Indian-American Saila Kariat, who has made her directing debut with "The Valley", says the US -- where a debate on immigrants has been raging -- is going "backwards" under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
"Starting as a child, I immigrated from US-India-Canada-US, so I have seen the evolution of attitudes towards immigrants. When I came back to the US in 1984, I felt it was so progressive compared to other countries," Kariat told IANS in an email interview.
"However, I find recent developments in the US alarming. The present government is taking the country backwards. To me, it is a clear demonstration of how leadership is so important," she added.
After living in the US for over 20 years, Kariat picked up a story about an immigrant family to tell through "The Valley". But she steered away from making it a piece harping about their experiences in a foreign country. Instead, the award-winning film, which released in India on March 2, throws light on an important aspect: Depression.
It follows a distraught father as he searches for answers after his college-age daughter's suicide.
On the idea behind making the film, Kariat said: "I have lived in Silicon Valley for over 20 years. I witnessed the pressure young people face to be successful, and the cluster suicides in some Bay Area schools. The problems experienced there can be found in most modern societies all over the world -- they are just more intense in our high tech capital.
"Anxiety and depression are on the rise amongst young adults, and the reasons are complex. I explore this in the movie. I have also seen mental health problems go unaccepted or ignored in the Indian community. There is a lot of stigma, particularly amongst Asians."
