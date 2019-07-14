Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

July 14, 2019 | PTI/AP

President Donald Trump says he will not impose quotas on importing uranium, backing away from a possible trade confrontation and breaking with a Commerce Department assessment that America's use of foreign uranium raises national security concerns.



The decision is unusual for Trump, who has pointed to national security concerns in calling for restrictions on foreign metal and autos in trade negotiations. It's also drawing rare criticism from Republicans in energy-rich states.



Uranium is a vital component for the U.S. nuclear arsenal, submarines and power plants, which prompted a monthslong Commerce Department investigation into whether such materials fall under the national security umbrella.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said that just 5 percent of the uranium the US needs for military and electricity generation comes from domestic production. Russia, China and other countries supply the rest.



In a statement issued late Friday, Trump said Ross's findings about national security "raise significant concerns." Yet the president opted against quotas as advocated by the domestic uranium industry, which would limit imports to guarantee that US miners supply 25 percent of uranium for domestic use.



Trump instead announced he was going to order a working group to use 90 days to make recommendations to increase domestic uranium production.