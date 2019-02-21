About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Trump describes Pulwama attack 'horrible situation'

‘It will be wonderful if India, Pak get along’


Trump describes Pulwama attack

Lalit K Jha

Washington, Feb 20:

US President Donald Trump Tuesday described as a "horrible situation" the suicide car combing in Kashmir in which 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed, and said he was getting reports on it and would issue a statement.
The suicide attack has led to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and Trump told reporters at the Oval Office of White House that it would be "wonderful" if the two South Asia neighbours get along.
"I have watched. I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment (on it) at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along," Trump said in response to a question.
"That (attack) was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out," Trump said.

 

