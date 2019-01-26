Trump announces deal with Democrats to temporarily open govt till mid-February

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The president, however, said if the government don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again or he will use the powers afforded with him under the laws and the Constitution of the US to address this emergency.
Minutes after the announcement, Republicans and the Democrats came together on the Senate floor to support a three-week continuing resolution to reopen the government, while they negotiate a bipartisan border security deal.
Trump also assured the federal workers that they would be receiving their paychecks as soon as possible.