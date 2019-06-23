Trumboo Cement Industries chairman Haji Abdul Ahad passes away

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Haji Abdul Ahad Trumboo, chairman of Trumboo Cement Industries passed away on Saturday.

The Nimaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was offered at Nishat. Large number of people from different walks of like attended the funeral prayers of the deceased.

The National Conference leaders including additional general secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Political advisor to vice president Tanvir Sadiq, Youth provincial president Salman Ali Sagar participated in the Nimaz e Jinazah of the deceased.

The demise of Haji Abdul Ahad has been widely mourned.

The leaders of political, social, religious parties and traders and civil society members condoled the demise of the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.