Truckers turn Khrew into parking bay, locals blame admin

June 18, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Issue will be resolved soon: DC Pulwama

A delegation of Khrew inhabitants on Saturday expressed resentment against district administration, Pulwama for failing to act against truckers—who are illegally parking their vehicles in residential areas.

The aggrieved residents said that authorities have become mute spectators on the issue and for vested interests truckers are being allowed to park their vehicles on roads.

Muhammad Amin, a local told, Rising Kashmir that the government has already identified land for parking behind Police Station but that land is not being used for parking these vehicles.

“It becomes really difficult to reach the main road. Blocking roads by truckers has become another menace in the area,” Amin said. He said despite many pleas to authorities but things have remained unchanged on ground.

Another resident Abdul Aziz alleged that truck drivers are openly taking drugs and consuming cannabis that has badly affected children in the area.

“Even women in the area fear to fetch water from the nearby water station,” he said adding that the government should act against it otherwise, they will stage the protest at Civil Secretariat Srinagar. He alleged that Government has neglected them and have failed to take any concrete steps regarding the issue.

The residents said apart from respiratory problems, crop damage, air, water pollution, and other issues, illegal parking has become another issue in the area.

They appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama to look into the matter and resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Syed Aabid Rashid Shah told Rising Kashmir that he will look into the matter and issue will be resolved as soon as possible. “Will look in the matter and issue will be resolved soon,” Shah said.

