About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 13, 2019 | Agencies

Truck driver involved in hit-and-run held in Udhampur

A truck driver, who killed a couple in hit and run case, was arrested on Thursday in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The couple died on Wednesday, when their motorbike was hit by the truck near Roun Domail in Udhampur.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Shafi, resident of district Ganderbal.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 13, 2019 | Agencies

Truck driver involved in hit-and-run held in Udhampur

              

A truck driver, who killed a couple in hit and run case, was arrested on Thursday in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The couple died on Wednesday, when their motorbike was hit by the truck near Roun Domail in Udhampur.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Shafi, resident of district Ganderbal.

News From Rising Kashmir

;