Truck driver dies under suspicious circumstances in Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 15:

A truck driver from the valley died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday in Udhampur district, police said.
Abdul Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Ranvirpora village of Anantnag, was brought to the district hospital in Udhampur by his conductor Bilal Ahmad in an unconscious state, a police spokesman said.
He said the truck was on its way to Kashmir from Assam via Dhar road.
Sheikh went for sleep in the truck at around 3 am after handing over the vehicle to his conductor, the spokesman said.
After stopping the truck near Jakheni for tea in the morning, the conductor tried to wake up the driver but Sheikh remained in an unconscious condition, he said. Subsequently, Ahmad took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, the spokesman added.
Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of Sheikh's death, he said.

 

 

