Published at March 02, 2019


Truck driver, 3 others killed in road accidents in Kishtwar, Ramban

Srinagar

Three persons, including a young woman, were killed and three others were injured when a cab fell into a deep gorge at Dadpeth-Mugalmaidan in Kishtwar district around 9.40 am Saturday, officials said.

The cab was on way to Kishtwar when the accident happened, the officials said.

In another accident, a driver, Gurdev Singh of Jammu, was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks near Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway this morning, the officials said.

Earlier, in a bus accident that occurred near Udhampur, at least six people were killed and 39 injured. 

