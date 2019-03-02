Truck driver, 3 others killed in road accidents in Kishtwar, Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three persons, including a young woman, were killed and three others were injured when a cab fell into a deep gorge at Dadpeth-Mugalmaidan in Kishtwar district around 9.40 am Saturday, officials said.
The cab was on way to Kishtwar when the accident happened, the officials said.
In another accident, a driver, Gurdev Singh of Jammu, was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks near Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway this morning, the officials said.
Earlier, in a bus accident that occurred near Udhampur, at least six people were killed and 39 injured.