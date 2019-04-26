Truck crushes 35-year-old motorcyclist to death in Doda

April 26, 2019 | Imran Shah

A 35-year-old man was crushed under the wheels of a truck (tipper) near Udian Pur village on Doda - Bharat link road in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Feroz Ahmad Naik of Nelsu Kulhand was riding his motorcycle (registration number PB 21D 7485) when the driver of a truck (registration number JK06 7429) suddenly started reversing the vehicle on a muddy patch near Udyanpur, 15 km from Doda town.

“Due to the mud, the biker could not leave his bike immediately and came under the back wheels of the truck. He was immediately rushed to District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared him as brought dead," said SSP Doda, Shabir Malik.

He said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after legal formalities and a case has been registered at Police Station Doda.

[Representational Pic]