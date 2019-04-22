Truck catches fire on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Qazigund

April 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A truck carrying scrap material caught fire at Panzath area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

The truck bearing registration number JK05A 8795 was heading towards Jammu from Srinagar when all of a sudden flames erupted from it, destroying the truck completely.

Witnesses said the stacks of half-burnt Indian currency notes were also recovered from the debris.

A police official confirmed the incident and said they have registered an FIR in this regard while the investigation has been started.

(Representational picture)