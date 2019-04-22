About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 22, 2019 | Agencies

Truck carrying cash; Mehbooba allege cash being used for distribution

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday demanded a thorough investigation to ascertain how and why trucks are being used to carry cash a day before polls in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday.

She was reacting to reports that a truck allegedly carrying cash and other items caught fire at Panzath, Qazigund in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is seeking mandate from the Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency said, “Alarming. Authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain how & why trucks are being used to carry cash for poll distribution. That too a day right before Anantnag votes. This is a good lesson to those who think votes can be purchased by bribes”.

