Truck carrying cash catches fire in Qazigund

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police launched an investigation into an incident of fire in a truck carrying scrap material and currency in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir on Monday.

A police spokesman said a truck bearing Registration No. JK05A 8795 caught fire near Panzath Link road in Qazigund area of Kulgam.

“The truck carrying the scrap was driven by Nazir Ahmad Rather of Watpora, Bandipora along with conductor Inamul Haq resident of Bandipora. Some burnt currency notes were also found near the site of incident along with charred scrap. Police has registered a case FIR No. 66/2019 under relevant sections of law and further investigation in the matter is going on,” he said.

The spokesman said driver and the conductor of the truck remain in police station for the purpose of investigation.

Sources said the matter is being investigated. “We will come to know of the exact nature of substance that perished in the fire only after forensic report is received".

The incident took place a day before Anantnag district of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency votes on Tuesday.

The constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments and the polls are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

While Anantnag district will go to polls on Tuesday, voting in Kulgam district will be on April 29. Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6.