Troops working out security plan for ULB, Panchayat polls

Deployment will be made as per requirement: ADGP
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sept 18:
Security agencies are carrying out area and polling booth wise assessment to work out adequate security arrangements for polling stations and chalk out contingency plans to deal with law and order problems in sensitive areas of the strife-torn Kashmir ahead of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls scheduled from next month.
Sources in the security establishment said police and paramilitary CRPF officials were holding coordination meetings at police station level, district and zone level to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming elections.
“Every polling booth and block will be assessed. After assessment, adequate forces will be deployed based on the sensitivity of the area and polling booth,” they said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order and security, Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that security arrangements would be finalised keeping in view the sensitivity of different areas.
“The deployment plans will be made according to the requirement,” he said.
On the categorisation of polling booths, Khan said the exercise was in progress.
The conduct of elections, he said, in a peaceful manner was the biggest concern.
He said the ULB and Panchayat elections are held for the empowerment of people at grass root level.
According to Khan, once there is the empowerment of Panchayats and ULBs, people can themselves take up development initiatives.
Inspector General of CRPF Srinagar, Ravideep Sahi said there would be contingency plans in place and forces would remain equipped with riot control gear.
“If any situation arises, forces’ will deal with it as per the standard operating procedure,” he said.
The government has announced holding of 4-phase Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and 9-phase Panchayat elections in the state. The ULB polls would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16 while Panchayat polls would be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27, 29 and December 1, 04, 08 and 11.
The government had already retained about 213 additional companies (21,300 forces personnel) of central para military forces, which were brought to the Valley for two-month Amarnath Yatra, for upcoming local bodies and Panchayat polls and they have been deployed in various districts in advance.
Out of 213 companies, the highest 71 companies have been stationed in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam districts in central Kashmir while 61 companies have been deployed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Bandipora and Handwara and 49 companies in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora.
Some 22 companies have also been kept at the disposal of the police in Srinagar.
Reports said around 127 more additional companies of paramilitary forces have been sought from Union Ministry of Home Affairs for security of elections.
Besides, 10,000 police men would also be guarding the polling booths along with CAPF personnel.
Sources said law and order problems during elections remain a major concern for forces besides threats from militants.
“The threats from militants will be a challenge but we will try our best to meet the challenges,” said a senior security officer.
According to official figures, 1697291 electors are eligible to vote in 1145 municipal wards across the state.
In Kashmir, the highest number of 139 wards fall in the jurisdiction of 10 municipal committees of Anantnag district followed by Baramulla with 88 wards in six municipal committees, Srinagar 74 wards, Budgam 72 wards in six municipal committees, Pulwama 69 wards in five municipal committees, Bandipora 43 wards in three municipal committees, Kulgam 40 wards in four municipal committees, Kupwara 39 wards in three municipal committees and Ganderbal and Shopian have 17 wards each.
In Panchayat polls, 5812429 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 4490 Panchayat Halqas.
Sources said in view of sensitivity, more security attention will be given to areas in south Kashmir districts where militancy and clashes—between youths and government forces—will be a major concern.
South Kashmir is seen as volatile given the presence of local militants and sentiment attached to them while north Kashmir is seen as moderately calm area given the pattern of low law and order problems and militant activities.
Central Kashmir area will also remain under the constant watch of forces, a source said, in view violence that marred by-elections in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency in April last year.
On April 9, eight civilians were killed and several others injured in firing by forces on protestors in Budgam district. The by-poll to the Lok Sabha constituency—spread across three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal—was marred by widespread violence—and the lowest-ever voter turnout of 7.1 per cent was recorded.
“Our endeavour will be to make the place (wherever polls will be held) safe by way of domination and in terms of security or whatever is possible,” ADGP Khan said.
