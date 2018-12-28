‘Troops should be careful, their actions send a strong message to people’

• Operation All Out sent a wrong message: Lt Gen Hooda
• Incumbent Govt has no Kashmir policy: Former DGP Khoda
• J&K Police least-paid force in India: Swami
• Operation All Out sent a wrong message: Lt Gen Hooda
Rakib ChattNew Delhi, Dec 27:
Former Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen (Retd) Deependra Singh Hooda here Thursday said troops posted in Jammu Kashmir should be careful with their actions as their actions send a strong message to the people.
“Every action of the soldiers sends a strong message to the people, so they should be careful,” he said at an event ‘Kashmir: The Way Forward’ organised by a Delhi-based think-tank the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.
Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda was speaking during the session ‘New Militancy, Old Strategy?’
He said during 2016 additional troops were moved in the Valley and the Army termed it as ‘Operation Calm Down’ that went well among the people.
However, Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda said next year (2017) and in 2018, Operation All Out was carried that sent a wrong signal to the people.
“People in the Kashmir feel that their identity is under threat,” he said.
The former Northern Army Commander said Government of India (GoI) lacked the unified strategy to tackle the problem in Kashmir.
“Ministry of Home Affairs, which has a few intelligence agencies at its disposal, is responsible for the internal matters while the central forces deployed on the ground come under the control of the State Police,” he said.
Lt Gen Hooda said a third force in Kashmir - the border forces including the Army come under the control of the Defense Ministry.
“And all these different agencies do not have a common policy to deal with the situation,” he said stressing that the situation in Valley was at its worst and needed to be addressed.
“The only place where all the stakeholders come together is under the banner of Unified Headquarters (UHQ) which only meets in times of crisis,” Lt. Gen Hooda said. “We are confused and we should return to the basics, weather it is a proxy war or counter insurgency in the State.”
He said the security, economics and governance in the State needed to be strengthened to attain peace in Kashmir.
Former Director General of J&K Police, Kuldeep Koda, and senior journalist Praveen Swami were the other panelists on the subject.
Khoda said the government always leaves the situation on the ground to the government forces to deal with.
He said presently there was no government policy on Kashmir.
“I fear 2019 will witness much more killings than 2018,” the former J&K DGP said.
Calling for devising a concrete Kashmir policy, he said the policy should cover not only the security aspect but all aspects.
“At present the sentiment on the street are driving youth and that sentiment is represented by the separatists,” Khoda said.
Senior journalist Praveen Swami said, “Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) spends only 0.4 percent of its total budget on the training of the police force.”
He said J&K Police was one of the least-paid Police forces in the country and even the compensation provided to them in case of death was less in comparison to the Army.