Troops prepared to get ULB polls conducted: Rajnath

‘Violent incidents down in Kashmir’
Press Trust of IndiaLucknow, Oct 07:
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said incidents of violence in Jammu Kashmir had gone down and asserted that troops were fully prepared to get the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls conducted in the State.
Elections to ULBs in Jammu Kashmir would start from Monday and be held in four phases.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event of the paramilitary CRPF here, Singh said the paramilitary forces had given a "befitting reply" to militants in Kashmir valley.
Incidents of violence have come down in the recent past, he said.
About the overall security situation in the State, the minister said the forces were vigilant.
Singh also said Pakistan was not mending its ways, indicating that it was fuelling infiltration and militancy activities in Kashmir.
The polls would see a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, with major regional political parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — boycotting polls over the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.