Troops on high alert along LoC

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Javid Ahmad

The troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have been put on high alert to foil any “misadventure” from across the LoC.

Sources said the Army was maintaining high vigil along the LoC in all sectors of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent militants from infiltrating to this side even as intelligence reports suggest three groups of militants were waiting at launch pads to sneak in.

“The troops are alert to foil any misadventure and respond to any act from across the LoC,” an Army official said.

He said the troops along the LoC were on a high alert following the recent skirmishes between the Army and militants in different sectors of Kashmir region.

Reports said that Army was using the Bofors howitzers to prevent militants from sneaking into the Valley while round-the-clock guard and patrolling was being conducted along the LoC.

The official said there had been recent clashes between the Army and militants along the LoC as militants were attempting to sneak in.

However, he said the anti-infiltration grid, which includes regular patrolling by troops, well-built barbed fence, radars and surveillance cameras - besides other measures were in place along the LoC to foil infiltration.

An official said troops recently intercepted and foiled infiltration attempts in north Kashmir’s Gurez, Tanghdar and Keran sectors.

In Gurez, two militants were killed after a gunfight with the Army along the LoC while shelling was also reported from the area.

On July 30, more than a dozen residents were injured, many residential houses were damaged in the firing, and shelling along the LoC in Tangdar sector, locals said.

An Army official said there was heavy artillery fire from across the LoC, however, the Army strongly responded to the fire.

The exchange of firing, according to locals, had continued for hours, however, there was no fatal casualty.

On Saturday, Army claimed to have foiled an attack by the Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the LoC in Keran sector, killing at least five to seven intruders.

The Army said the “forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and the hinterland”.

The troops, sources said, have also been asked to stay alert along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

Earlier, Army had said that there were intelligence inputs regarding threats from Pakistani militants trying to attack Amarnath yatra, which has been suspended while yatris and tourists were asked to leave the Valley to prevent any threat to them.